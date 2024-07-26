Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Short Interest Down 41.0% in July

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $4.05.
About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Is Now the Time to Invest? ServiceNow Stock Sent to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.