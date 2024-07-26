Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Short Interest Down 41.0% in July

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $4.05.

Get Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. alerts:

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services in Turkey. The company offers current, savings, time and term deposit, e-savings, YUVAM, NET, ELMA, overdraft, and gold accounts; general purpose, auto, mortgage, commercial, and project loans, as well as IBOR reforms and foreign trade financing; investment funds, stocks, derivatives, Garanti BBVA e-trader platform, time barred deposit and investment lists, and derivative instruments; credit and debit cards, bonusflas, and POS and e-commerce products; and insurance and pension products.

Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.