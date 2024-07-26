Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Short Interest Down 41.0% in July

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBYGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $4.05.

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services in Turkey. The company offers current, savings, time and term deposit, e-savings, YUVAM, NET, ELMA, overdraft, and gold accounts; general purpose, auto, mortgage, commercial, and project loans, as well as IBOR reforms and foreign trade financing; investment funds, stocks, derivatives, Garanti BBVA e-trader platform, time barred deposit and investment lists, and derivative instruments; credit and debit cards, bonusflas, and POS and e-commerce products; and insurance and pension products.

