Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.250-9.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Tyler Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.25-9.45 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $576.15.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL stock traded up $22.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $586.59. 379,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 133.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $593.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $497.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total transaction of $383,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at $623,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total value of $383,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

