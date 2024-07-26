UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.13

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.13 and last traded at $97.43, with a volume of 61623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMBF has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

UMB Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.80.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.62. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $405.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,302 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $185,817.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,032,450.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $1,909,242. 8.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,078,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 6,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

