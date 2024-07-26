Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.4773 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years. Unilever has a dividend payout ratio of 57.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unilever to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.73. 8,462,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,741. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.78. Unilever has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $60.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

