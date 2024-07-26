Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $280.00 at Barclays

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.88.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $5.32 on Friday, reaching $240.67. 939,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $8,237,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.