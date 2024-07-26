United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Price Target Raised to $39.00

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $36.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UBSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

UBSI traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $39.04. The company had a trading volume of 333,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.17.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $255.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.54 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of United Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 168,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

