United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 95.3% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

United Community Banks Price Performance

NASDAQ:UCBIO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.39. 1,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,305. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

