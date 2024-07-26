United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.95 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 13.36%. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.
United Community Banks Stock Up 0.6 %
UCBI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.38. The company had a trading volume of 182,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,914. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $31.96.
United Community Banks Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 59.74%.
United Community Banks Company Profile
United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.
