United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UCBI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,213. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.91.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.95 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.62%. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Community Banks by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 111,360.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

