United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20), RTT News reports. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE UPS traded up $2.42 on Friday, hitting $129.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,910,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $124.80 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The firm has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.91.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

