United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. United Parcel Service updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.5 %

UPS stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.00. 2,522,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,199,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.91. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $124.80 and a 52-week high of $189.65.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.95.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

