United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Trading Down 5.1%

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.04 and last traded at $55.07. Approximately 519,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 851,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRKS

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.12.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 88.59% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $26,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,316.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $26,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,316.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,675,977.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,292.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Parks & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.