United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. United Rentals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.6 %

United Rentals stock traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $759.02. The stock had a trading volume of 572,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,934. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $387.01 and a twelve month high of $789.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $663.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $660.57.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $651.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.