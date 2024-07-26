Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives $33.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.47.

U has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.50 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $47.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $460.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $25,323.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,360.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $25,323.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,360.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 442,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,479.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,536 shares of company stock worth $4,846,536 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Unity Software by 510.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,658,000 after buying an additional 6,004,655 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth $3,878,000. Seldon Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth $7,576,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 180,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 82,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

