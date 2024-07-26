Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.30

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Universal Entertainment Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24.

Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Entertainment had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $371.79 million during the quarter.

About Universal Entertainment

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

