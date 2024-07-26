Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Given Equal Weight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.50.

UHS opened at $204.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $119.90 and a one year high of $207.70.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 6.22%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 32,501.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,020,000 after purchasing an additional 569,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $86,117,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12,924.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,820,000 after buying an additional 500,066 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $49,212,000. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $40,010,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

