Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Holdings Lowered by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC decreased its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at $289,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance Stock Down 4.2 %

UVE stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 295,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,853. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $367.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.09 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $366,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,142,262 shares in the company, valued at $20,914,817.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 12,351 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $252,330.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,911.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $366,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,142,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,914,817.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,351 shares of company stock worth $1,012,931. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Universal Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Insurance

About Universal Insurance

(Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.