Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UTI. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $184.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $95,703.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $208,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

