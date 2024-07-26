Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th.

Univest Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years. Univest Financial has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Univest Financial to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial Price Performance

UVSP opened at $28.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $824.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at Univest Financial

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $120.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $202,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,716.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UVSP

About Univest Financial

(Get Free Report)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.