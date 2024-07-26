Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Update

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the June 30th total of 350,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Urban One Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of UONE stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.22. 20,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,370. The stock has a market cap of $110.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.96. Urban One has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 2.64%.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

