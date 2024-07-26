Urbana (TSE:URB) Shares Down 2%

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.35 and last traded at C$5.35. 540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.46.

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The firm has a market cap of C$53.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.34.

Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$50.45 million for the quarter. Urbana had a net margin of 76.81% and a return on equity of 20.32%.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

