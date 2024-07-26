Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMCA traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.42. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,977. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38.

Institutional Trading of Valuence Merger Corp. I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 163,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 47,518 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,393,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 373,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 150,474 shares during the period. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Company Profile

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a business in Asia that is developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology.

