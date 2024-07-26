VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 58,830 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 133,998 shares.The stock last traded at $93.29 and had previously closed at $92.63.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average is $89.08. The company has a market capitalization of $620.77 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.3558 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,701,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,306,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,284,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 49,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,818,000.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

