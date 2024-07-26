VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 58,830 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 133,998 shares.The stock last traded at $93.29 and had previously closed at $92.63.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average is $89.08. The company has a market capitalization of $620.77 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.3558 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
