VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Up 116.7% in July

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESPO traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $67.03. 2,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,023. The firm has a market cap of $244.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Objectivity Squared LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP increased its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 29,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

