Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.14

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.14 and last traded at $85.49, with a volume of 107459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.28. Sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

In other news, SVP Elvia Cowan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $1,041,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,176,917.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elvia Cowan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,766 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,441. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth $37,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 649.4% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 451.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxcyte

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.