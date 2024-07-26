Velas (VLX) Trading 0.7% Higher This Week

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $19.33 million and $870,919.99 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00041476 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00014223 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,615,825,523 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.