Venus BUSD Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $60.11 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02230539 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

