Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $107.60 and last traded at $107.60, with a volume of 255581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.61.

The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veralto

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,202,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,260,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Veralto by 78.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 35,433 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $4,940,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $79,075,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.80.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

