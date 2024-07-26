Verasity Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $35.97 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Verasity has a total market cap of $35.97 million and $4.84 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001022 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

