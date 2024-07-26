Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.520-0.560 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Veris Residential Stock Performance

Shares of VRE traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 246,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. Veris Residential has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.11). Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veris Residential will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Veris Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz acquired 10,000 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,920.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veris Residential news, CEO Mahbod Nia bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $501,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,044.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,920.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Featured Stories

