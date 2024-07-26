Vertcoin (VTC) Achieves Market Cap of $6.20 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $6.20 million and approximately $24,857.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,876.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $375.32 or 0.00552947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00104690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00033499 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.00241254 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00046311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00065719 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,904,097 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

