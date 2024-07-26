Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) was down 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $84.39 and last traded at $86.31. Approximately 6,921,221 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 8,457,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Vertiv Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.56.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.53% and a net margin of 6.93%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,674,034 shares of company stock valued at $354,931,478. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in Vertiv by 130.7% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 307,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,662,000 after buying an additional 174,486 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in Vertiv by 41.8% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

