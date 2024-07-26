Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 2.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.1% on Friday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $93.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vertiv traded as high as $80.50 and last traded at $78.12. 2,506,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 8,590,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.48.

VRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at $873,116,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,674,034 shares of company stock worth $354,931,478. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,339,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vertiv by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,903 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $135,987,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.56. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 49.53%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

