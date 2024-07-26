Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Trading Up 8.9%

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.33 and last traded at $41.33. Approximately 51,633 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 233,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). Vicor had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Vicor news, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $43,303.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,150 shares of company stock valued at $72,275 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,477,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $111,336,000 after purchasing an additional 285,699 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 180,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after buying an additional 115,966 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 159,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 85,390 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,714,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $2,007,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

