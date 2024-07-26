VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 704,052 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 367% from the previous session’s volume of 150,679 shares.The stock last traded at $31.83 and had previously closed at $32.00.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $528.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.0089 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.
