VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 704,052 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 367% from the previous session’s volume of 150,679 shares.The stock last traded at $31.83 and had previously closed at $32.00.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $528.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.0089 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,653,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,033,000 after purchasing an additional 441,010 shares during the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,568,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,513,000 after buying an additional 72,113 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,449,000. Financial Designs Corp bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,257,000. Finally, WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,173,000.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.