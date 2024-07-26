Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Block during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Block during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,184,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,853,104. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.48.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,194.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $91,070.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,194.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,173 shares of company stock worth $9,363,222. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

