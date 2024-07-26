Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 603.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,225 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,414,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,123,533,000 after buying an additional 29,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,463,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,902,000 after purchasing an additional 65,173 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,709,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in ITT by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 742,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,604,000 after buying an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in ITT by 12.5% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 723,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,434,000 after buying an additional 80,652 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

Shares of ITT stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $140.43. 104,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.94 and a 1-year high of $144.03.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.21 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

