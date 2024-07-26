Vident Advisory LLC Buys 12,288 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 599,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,056,000 after acquiring an additional 173,015 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 15,281.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 421,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 418,393 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 100,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,892,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,619,000 after buying an additional 37,862 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMH stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.45. 821,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,242. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average is $35.95. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.00%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMH. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,931. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,931. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

