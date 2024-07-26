Vident Advisory LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSG traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,214. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $90.71 and a twelve month high of $133.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.12 and a 200 day moving average of $117.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

