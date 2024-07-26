Vident Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:TM traded down $2.94 on Friday, hitting $192.31. 129,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,979. The stock has a market cap of $259.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.04 and a 200-day moving average of $219.80. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.38 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $2.08. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $74.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.