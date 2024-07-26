Vident Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vident Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,390 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,063 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,014 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Walmart Trading Down 0.2 %

WMT stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.86. 5,513,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,297,543. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $71.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,498,614 shares of company stock valued at $951,441,747 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

