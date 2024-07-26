Vident Advisory LLC Sells 7,917 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,917 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 117,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,620,000 after purchasing an additional 99,310 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TRNO. StockNews.com cut Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Terreno Realty Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TRNO traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.11. 78,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.60. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $69.53.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.56 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 5.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

