Vident Advisory LLC Takes Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 91,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in LiveRamp by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 44.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,207.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $406,141.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,538.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LiveRamp stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $30.50. 122,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,432. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $42.66. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 167.01 and a beta of 1.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). LiveRamp had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

