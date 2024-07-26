Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Short Interest Down 48.4% in July

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the June 30th total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 530,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIGL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Performance

Shares of Vigil Neuroscience stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 56,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,638. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. Vigil Neuroscience has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $9.24.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vigil Neuroscience stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.38% of Vigil Neuroscience worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

Featured Articles

