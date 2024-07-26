Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the June 30th total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NIE stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $22.30. 109,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,955. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.25. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

Get Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.