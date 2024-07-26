Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Down 6.6% This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $3.25 or 0.00004834 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $91.20 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008832 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,051.38 or 0.99871058 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011303 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006896 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00072848 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.22424335 USD and is up 4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $2,987,246.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.