Wabash National Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Wabash National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wabash National’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $922.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $30.07.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $550.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.77 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Wabash National by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 353.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Wabash National by 240.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

