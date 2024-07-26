Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $550.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.77 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Wabash National updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.500-1.600 EPS.

Wabash National Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of WNC stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.89. 184,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,923. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $940.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 7.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WNC shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Articles

