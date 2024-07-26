WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on WalkMe from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on WalkMe from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

WalkMe Stock Performance

Shares of WKME opened at $13.85 on Friday. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 0.15.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $68.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.10 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 43.53% and a negative net margin of 14.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WalkMe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WKME. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the fourth quarter valued at $977,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in WalkMe in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,083,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WalkMe by 74.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 109,187 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of WalkMe by 6.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

