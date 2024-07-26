WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.60.

WEBTOON Entertainment stock opened at $20.95 on Monday. WEBTOON Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Our Vision To be the world’s storytelling technology platform empowering creation by anyone, for everyone. WEBTOON is a global storytelling platform where a vibrant community of creators and users discover, create and share new content. We have pioneered a cultural movement by revolutionizing the storytelling format and democratizing content creation and publication.

